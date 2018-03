Students from different universities getting experience of riding Battle Tanks during the event ‘A Day With Army’ arranged by Pakistan Army Pano Akil Garrison.



Students from different universities getting experience of target shooting with shot guns during the event ‘A Day With Army’ arranged by Pakistan Army Pano Akil Garrison.



Students from different universities taking keen interest in Ammunitions on display during the event ‘A Day With Army’ arranged by Pakistan Army Pano Akil Garrison.



Students from different universities getting experience of riding a Battle Tank during the event ‘A Day With Army’ arranged by Pakistan Army Pano Akil Garrison.