KANDHKOT - Kashmore police Thursday claimed to have recovered a man abducted during a search operation in katcha area and Sarfraz Mori.

During a press conference at SSP office, Kashmore police chief Bashir Ahmed Brohi said that police along with Sindh Rangers conducted a search operation and recovered abducted man Shafique.

He said Shafique-ur-Rahman was kidnapped some days back. Replying to a question, he said that kidnappers were managed to escape from the scene.

He vowed to arrest the kidnappers at any cost.