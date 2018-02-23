Share:

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court Thursday reserved verdict on ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s objections to the supplementary references filed by National Accountability Bureau in Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment cases.

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar appeared in the court.

The defence counsel representing Nawaz Sharif said no new evidences or assets were listed in the supplementary references. Instead, only few transactions were highlighted, he contended, adding the prosecution had also not informed them about the witnesses. The defence counsel sought time to cross-examine the statements of the witnesses.

Justifying the filing of the supplementary references, the NAB prosecutor said new documents regarding income of Sharif family were submitted in the references, adding the SC had ordered the bureau to file interim references within six weeks.

After hearing arguments from both sides on the admissibility of the supplementary references, Judge Muhammad Bashir reserved judgment on the matter.

As the court was to record statements of two foreign witnesses in Avenfield Properties reference in the afternoon, the defence counsel representing Nawaz Sharif moved an application for exemption from presence in the courtroom at the time of recording statements of the witnesses.

The court accepted the plea and granted exemption to Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for the day (Thursday). It, however, directed Capt (r) Safdar to be present during the recording of the statement of witnesses and cross-examination of these witnesses by the defence counsel.

Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia along with the original report prepared by the Panama joint investigation team (JIT) was summoned on today’s hearing.

Previously, the accountability court had rejected the plea for exemption from appearance submitted by Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar. Judge Muhammad Bashir read out the verdict and dismissed the petition for two weeks’ exemption from February 19. It had been contended in the plea that Nawaz Sharif wanted to go to the UK to meet Kulsoom Nawaz who is undergoing medical treatment in London.

The National Accountability Bureau filed a supplementary reference in the Avenfield Properties reference on January 22, ignoring the objections of the defence side.

The supplementary references in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment were filed by NAB on February 14. Once again the defence raised objections to these references for want of any new evidence against the Sharif family whereas the prosecution tried to justify these references.

The judgment on the matter was reserved after hearing arguments from both sides.

Later, in the afternoon, the court initiated recording of the statements of foreign witnesses in the Avenfield Properties reference via video link from the United Kingdom.

Forensic expert Robert Radley recorded his statement. He was cross-examined by defence counsel Khawaja Haris for over six hours. Since the cross-examination of the witness was not completed, hearing in the case was adjourned for Friday (today).

At the outset of the proceedings during the second session, the defence counsel objected to the presence of NAB officials at the Pakistan High Commission in the UK, but Judge Muhammad Bashir overruled it, saying the representatives of the accused were also present in the court.

Witness Robert Radley pointed out tampering with the record of Nelson and Nescol offshore companies owned by Nawaz Sharif sons.

During the cross-examination, he confirmed the calibri font was introduced, but was only under the use of IT experts at the time when these letters were prepared in 2005.