islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University on Thursday announced admissions schedule of its merit-based programmes offered in Semester Spring 2018.

Last date for the admissions is March 5, a statement said. The programmes offered on merit include PhD, MS/MPhil/MSc (Honours), MBA/MPA, MSc Statistics, Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Sociology, Microbiology, Mass Communication, Sustainable Environmental Design, Environmental Science and Betony.

All those interested for admissions in these programmes have been advised to send their application forms to the concerned department without admission fees before the stipulated date. Admission forms/prospectus of these programmes can also be downloaded from the AIOU’s official website.

Test/interview for admission would be held from April 15 to 25, which will be intimated by the concerned department. The merit list would be displayed at the AIOU website on April 30.

According to the directions of Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Siddiqui, all the departments will be strictly following the prescribed merit criteria, in order to encourage talented and well-deserved students, the statement concluded.