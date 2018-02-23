ISLAMABAD - The court verdict to declare Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif ineligible to continue as President of PML-N is the continuation of the Panama decision and constitutes negation of the fundamental rights.

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum while talking to the media outside the Ehtesab Court said that all the verdicts which have been delivered were expected.

She said that verdict after verdict were being announced and even the opponents of the PML-N had admitted that the court delivered a very weak verdict in the Panama case.

She said that to defend a weak decision, similar verdicts had to be scribbled.

She said that they should be trying to find a Constitutional interpretation for disqualifying his voters and those who love him from the core of their hearts. The Minister observed that the court verdicts had led to an increase in the popularity of Nawaz Sharif.

Marriyum said that the decision in regards to the future President of the party would be taken by Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in consultation with the party leaders.

Responding to a question regarding time line for the announcement of next President of PML-N, the Minister said that the future strategy would be devised after consultations with senior leadership of the party and the name of the future President would be announced by Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif after due deliberations with the party.