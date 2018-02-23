LAHORE - On completion of five-year Murree Museum Artist Residency, a project of the National College of Art, students showcased their artworks titled “Future Debris” at Zahoorul Akhlaq Art Gallery here on Thursday.

The residency was founded by Saba Khan in 2014. Thirty 30 artists have taken residency in Murree Museum Artist Residency so far to work and highlight many issues. Those artists who took residency included Salima Hashmi, Nazish Ataullah, Afshar Malik, Ayesha Jatoi and Usman Saeed.

During their stay, artists exhibited artworks on the changes that have been occurred in the Murree with the passage of time.

It is an interesting exhibition focusing solely on Murree that has becomes a colliding point of colonialism, rapid urbanisation with environmental disasters.

Founded in 2014, Murree Museum Artist Residency in its 4th year and after five residencies has become a support structure where artists have worked on diverse themes of water, terrain, flora fauna, urban growth, refugee crisis and dispossession.

According to historical records, Murree was leased in perpetuity by the British for $15 from the Musiari tribes, leaving them landless even after 70 years of partition. The Gujjar gypsy tribe had its grazing routes curtailed with the building of nation-states and borders; grazing lands shrunk further with building growth and population expansion, leading to begging and odd labour jobs for sustenance.

It’s a unique standing point where people from all socio-economic classes, ethnicities and geographical locations meet at one hill top, creating havoc, but holidaying in harmony and tolerance.

With its low crime rate, its unique pedestrian culture still endures.

According to a press release issued here, the show aims to address situations that collide, create distress and negligence. “It is the apple of the eye of the ex-prime minister who continues to beautify it with kitschy structures, the colonial systems that have been replaced by the ever-powerful bureaucracy,” the press release stated.

Murree is a small microcosmor a handbook of ‘how-to-destroy’ a nexus among government bureaucracy and tourists. We address what worries us about our futures.

Artists whose work is on display included Afshar Malik, Ayesha Jatoi, Fatima Hussain, Fazal Rizvi, Hiroshi Tachiban, Hyun Ju Kim, Madyha Leghari, Naazish Ataullah, Natasha Malik, Pradeep Thalawatta, Rabeya Jalil, Salima Hashmi, Sarah Mumtaz, Seema Nusrat Seher Naveed Shakila Haider, Sophia Mairaj, Suleman Khilji, Usman Saeed and Veera Rustomji.