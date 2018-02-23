LAHORE: The Punjab Institute of Language, Arts and Culture (PILAC) organised ‘Pride of Punjab Awards’ at Punjab Complex on Thursday to acknowledge and honour the contribution of actors, singers, artists, filmmakers and culture reporters.

The ceremony has been dubbed a roaring success by viewers and media critics alike. In research category Dr Shahbaz Malik was given pride of Punjab award. In prose category, Dr Hanif Chaudhry was awarded.–Staff Reporter

Dr Ajaz Anwar bagged the award for visual arts. Usman Peerzada bagged the award for best drama actor.

Best film award was given to three actors that included Bahar Begum, Anjuman and Mustafa Qureshi. Shoaib Ahmed bagged the award in cultural reporting. Best music composer award was given to Ghulam Ali.