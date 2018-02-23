LAHORE (PR) - Trade Unionist and workers have urged the prime minister and National Assembly and Senate to stop the proposed privatization of public utilities like PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

In a joint press statement here Friday, trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed General Secretary, Rubeena Jameel president of the All Pakistan Workers Confederation said that instead of selling the Pakistan International Airline and Pakistan Steel Mills, the government should improve the management by hiring competent professionals and ensuring transparency.