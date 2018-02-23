CCB disposes of 2,000 liters of milk

RAWALPINDI: Chaklala Cantonment Board’s food department in its ongoing drive to provide citizens hygienic food disposed of 2,000 liters of milk on Thursday.

The CCB Food Inspector Yasir told media that during checking at Jehlum Road, the teams found sub-standard milk in three vehicles and disposed of the same in the presence of CCB officials. Yasir said that strict action was being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the people.–APP

Rs200m allocated for cancer hospital: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday said that Rs200 million had been allocated in fiscal year 2017-18 for cancer hospital under different heads of expenditures.

Speaking in the Senate during question hour, the minister said that PC-I with approximate cost of Rs5 billion was submitted to CADD for onward submission to planning division. He said that Planning Division held a pre-CDWP meeting for the discussion and deliberation on different aspects of the PC-1 while the project was waiting for approval of Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

Replying to a question, Dr Tariq said that the FG College of Home Economics and Management Sciences was the only institution offering BS Home Economics programme in the region since 1976.

He said that the discipline of home economics was initiated as a faculty in FG College for Women, F-7/2, now known as IMCG (PG) F-7/2, adding that the college after its up-gradation would provide teaching and learning facilities for BS, MS and PhD in specialised fields of Home Economics.

He said that 85 per cent work for up-gradation of blocks B, C, D, E (academic blocks) had been completed while architectural design of Block G was under process, adding that 74 per cent work on Block F (administrative block) was completed. The completion date of the project is 2018, he added. The minister said that the project establishment of Islamabad Model College for Girls, G-13/1, had been prepared while the scheme had not been approved yet.–APP

However, the minister said that the revised PC-I of the scheme was prepared for submission to the Planning Commission, adding that an amount of Rs50 million was allocated during fiscal year 2017-18 for the purpose. However, no utilisation of the allocated funds had been made yet as the administrative approval of the project was still awaited, he concluded.