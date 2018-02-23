SEVILLE - David de Gea deflected the attention away from Paul Pogba with another spectacular display of goalkeeping as Manchester United came away from their Champions League last 16, first leg against Sevilla in Spain with a 0-0 draw.

De Gea made two breathtaking saves to deny Steven N'Zonzi and Luis Muriel at the end of the first half at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, denying Sevilla a lead to take to England for next month's return. Sevilla were the more likely side, with United offering little going forward despite the presence of Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata in their attack.

Lukaku had a late goal disallowed, but United's was the kind of cautious approach seen time and again in such games by Mourinho's teams down the years. Their inability, unwillingness even, to get an away goal leaves the tie wide open ahead of the second leg, with United looking to reach the quarter-finals in their first appearance in the knockout stage of the Champions League since 2014.

Sevilla could and should have had a goal to show for their performance. De Gea made one good early save low down to deny Colombian Muriel, while Jesus Navas, impressive at right-back, fired just wide after latching onto Ever Banega's cross-field pass.

Stepping up the pressure just before half-time, Joaquin Correa's shot from a good position was too easy for De Gea, but the Spain 'keeper displayed all his class as he kept out headed attempts from N'Zonzi and Muriel from point-blank range, both saves requiring breathtaking reactions. The importance to United of not letting in a goal was clear -- they had kept eight clean sheets in their 10 matches before heading to Andalusia, with their only defeats in that time coming in the two games in which they had conceded.

And they were content to leave Spain with a 0-0 draw, continuing to soak up pressure in the second half and relying on Sevilla's indecision in the final third. They were also aided by Pablo Sarabia's inability to find the target from an inviting Muriel cross in the 73rd minute, before Lukaku's goal was ruled out by French referee Clement Turpin for a handball as he controlled before shooting. Whether Mourinho's team should have been more adventurous will only become clear after the return in Manchester in three weeks.

FANTASTIC FRED GIVES SHAKHTAR EDGE OVER ROMA: Shakhtar Donetsk fought back from a goal down as Fred's free-kick gave the Ukrainian champions a 2-1 victory over Roma on Wednesday in their Champions League last 16, first leg. Turkish youngster Cengiz Under marked his Champions League debut for Roma with a well-taken 41st-minute opener. But second-half strikes from Facundo Ferreyra and Fred left the tie finely balanced ahead of the return game at the Stadio Olimpico in three weeks' time.

Roma, looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in 10 years, started brightly while Shakhtar, who only returned to competitive action last weekend after the winter break, left the visitors too much space in midfield. The Italians had a chance to go ahead in the sixth minute, but goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov saved well to deny Edin Dzeko.

In the 21st minute, Dzeko forced Pyatov into another diving save with a low shot from the edge of the area after a quick counter-attack. But the keeper was unable to prevent Under from putting Roma ahead four minutes before half-time. The 20-year-old forward latched onto a clever through ball from Bosnian striker Dzeko and sent the ball into the net despite the best efforts of Pyatov.

Under has been a revelation in recent weeks for Roma and has now scored five goals in his last four appearances. But after the interval Shakhtar, who had won three of their four previous meetings with Roma in the Champions League, moved up a gear. A long ball forward by full-back Yaroslav Rakitskiy picked out Ferreyra, who dribbled into the box to slip the ball under the onrushing Alisson Becker.

The hosts continued to cut apart the Roma defence, but Brazil keeper Alisson was on top form as he palmed away a shot from Marlos, before springing to his left to brilliantly claw behind Taison's long-range effort. But Fred put Shakhtar into the lead with a magnificent free-kick with 19 minutes to play. His powerful left-footed shot from 20 yards out dipped viciously and flew into the back of the net off the underside of the crossbar for his first Champions League goal.