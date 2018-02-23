Decisions being announced in anger, revenge: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has stepped up his criticism of the apex court as he alleged the verdicts against him were based on anger, revenge and vendetta.

Talking to the media after appearing before the NAB court just a day after his removal as head of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said that like the previous decisions of the Supreme Court, this too was a ‘person-specific’ judgment.

Sharif however said the Wednesday’s verdict was not unexpected for him as he has been the target since last year when the Panama judgment was announced.

First he was removed as prime minister and now as the party head, he said, adding that “deliberations are afoot how to oust me from politics altogether for the rest of my life”.

The former premier said that first, the powers of the executive were snatched when he was removed as the prime minister; and then, after scrapping parliament’s legislation and ousting him as the party head, they have also infringed upon the legislature’s power.

He satirically said that now he is left with his name, adding that they [judges] should search for some article in the Constitution to snatch it too. “And if they failed to find any, they should go for ‘Black’s Law Dictionary’ to find out some provision,” he said, referring to the Panama Papers verdict wherein the bench had relied on this famous American law dictionary to specify the definition of the word ‘asset’.

Sharif said the Election Act 2017 is not person-specific as originally former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had drafted this law that was later struck down by a martial law administrator.

“[And] in 2014, all political parties had put their weight behind this law. How can it be person-specific [then],” he wondered, adding that the Supreme Court’s decisions however were Nawaz Sharif-specific.

Instead of declaring the whole legislation illegal, the Supreme Court on Wednesday had actually struck down only a certain clause of the Election Act 2017 – which has allowed Sharif reassume headship of the ruling party after he lost this position as a result of his disqualification in Panama case.

The opposition parties had challenged the Election Act in the court, asserting that by inclusion of this controversial clause in the legislation and forcing it through the parliament, the ruling party had made a mockery of the May 28, 2016 judgment of the apex court that had declared Nawaz untruthful and dishonest.

Nawaz Sharif however insisted in his media talk that “these decisions [of Supreme Court] are based on spite and a part of victimisation”.

While referring to the reasons for his disqualification last year, he claimed there was no law in Pakistan which would have declared receivable income illegal. “The reasoning of yesterday’s decision [and its basis] is the same as in the case of Iqama,” he claimed.

A large number of PML-N leaders and workers reached the Punjab House after Sharif returned from the accountability court. Standing on the rooftop of the building, he and his daughter Maryam Nawaz responded to the slogan-raising and charged party workers by waving their hands.

Next party head

The huddle of central PML-N leaders at Punjab House could not give formal approval to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to step into the shoes of his elder brother as party chief.

The meeting held in the chair of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif decided to bring legislation for establishing supremacy of the parliament; and for it, the party leadership would engage in dialogue with other parliamentary parties - including the Pakistan People’s Party.

The meeting which was also attended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi discussed overall political situation in the country and expressed concern over the “person-specific” verdicts coming from the superior judiciary.

PM Abbasi also held a one-on-one meeting with the deposed premier.

Nawaz Sharif reportedly addressed the party leaders for 10 to 12 minutes during which he said he intended to leave for London but the court had not granted him exemption from appearance so the plan was deferred for the time being.

His brief address was followed by an open discussion between the meeting participants. Senior party leaders came up with their views on the current political situation and what PML-N termed infringement on the powers of the parliament by the judiciary. The upcoming Senate elections also figured in the meeting.

The party leaders reposed full confidence in the leadership of Nawaz and said that his remaining on any party slot or not was immaterial to them and the activists as they all would stand by him in thick and thin.

The narrative of Nawaz Sharif to restore the sanctity of vote and establish Nizam-i-Adl (rule of law) was fully endorsed by all those present, and it was decided that they would go to the people of Pakistan with this narrative in the upcoming general elections.

Sources in the party said that though majority of the senior party leaders wanted to see Shehbaz Sharif as next party head, there were voices of dissent who wanted to see Begum Kalsoom Nawaz to hold the reins of the party.

Some insiders said that at a recent meeting of the Sharif family the decision was taken that Shehbaz Sharif would become party chief in case of an adverse verdict in Elections Act 2017. But, some hawkish party leaders now wanted to see Kalsoom as party head for continuity of Nawaz Sharif’s policies on political and legal fronts.

This group believed that stepping in of Shehbaz as party chief would dent the policy of hitting back at judiciary and other institutions to protect the supremacy of parliament and the political dispensation.

The sources said that in case consensus could not be evolved on the new party head then chances of Senior Vice-President Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir to stay as Acting President for a considerably long period would increase.

They said that the Central Working Committee meeting of the party would be called sometime next week where the formal announcement of the new party chief would be made by Nawaz Sharif. And by the time the party leadership would complete its consultation on the matter, the sources added.

The CWC meeting would be held in the chair of party chairman Raja Zafarul Haq while a four-member committee comprising PML-N Central Information Secretary Mushahid Ullah Khan, Saad Rafique, Perviaz Rasheed and Irfan Siddiqui was constituted to formulate the agenda for the meeting.

