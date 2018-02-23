A girl reacts as she stands next to a protester holding a Syrian former independence flag (which have been adopted by forces fighting against Syrian pro-government forces in Syria) in front of Russian Consulate in Istanbul during a protest against the airstrikes and shelling by the Syrian government forces in Ghouta.



Protesters chant slogans and wave former Syrian "independence flags" (now adopted by forces fighting Syrian pro-government forces) in front of the Russian Consulate in Istanbul during a protest against the airstrikes and shelling by Syrian government forces in Ghouta.



Syrian opposition politician George Sabra (C) takes part in a protest in front of Russian Consulate in Istanbul during a protest against the airstrikes and shelling by the Syrian government forces in Ghouta.



