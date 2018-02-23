KARACHI - Known scientist and Director Professor at International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary has said that it is really tragic that despite of knowing the value of research work, no one gives it the importance it deserves at the national level.

He was addressing as the chief guest at the 9th Annual Research Day at Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Auditorium, DUHS on Thursday.

“This is the reason that there is an intellectual crises. Undoubtedly, it has become very crucial to find the ever-increasing diseases and prevention to them. Still, we can say that there are some people and fund-raising organizations who are passionate to spend on research work over recent developments and are providing funds for multi-disciplinary topics,” he added.

Vice Chancellor, DUHS, Prof Dr Mohammad Saeed Quraishy, Jawed Memon, Regional Director of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pro-VC Dow University Mohammad Masroor, Registrar Prof Dr Amanullah Abbasi, Principal Dow International Medical College Prof Dr Zarnaz Wahid, Director Finance Nadeem Shakoor Jaweri were also present.

“What would be more catastrophic than having people claiming and making dictums, without any solid basis? Despite of being the 5th largest population, we are having our intellectual people migrating to other countries benefitting them instead of us,” Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary added.

He stressed the need to promote research work and to support research culture among students and that we should provide the right platform to them in order to increase the capabilities of the young dynamic students to be more subsistent among other nations.

He said that it is due to the endless efforts and endeavors of Dr Saleem Uzaman Siddiqui that HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry has become a significant institute for scientific developments. We look forward to establish many such institutions in future, he said.

Vice Chancellor, DUHS, said at this occasion that research is the backbone of any university. Research makes a university superior to a college. It is the prime duty of the students to get benefit from the research platform that Dow University has provided to them, he said.

He also emphasized upon the need to enhance the capabilities of the youth so that they may continue upon their endeavors in future.

Earlier, Chief organizer of 9th Annual Research Day Dr Kashif Shafiq said that the 9th Annual Research Day showcased the research paper presentations by 1000 researchers, presenting 278 research papers, which indicates that our institution is undoubtedly progressing in research culture..

The event was concluded by giving away prizes to the winners; Assistant Professor Asif Qureshi from DUHS, Syeda Sadia Fatima from Aga Khan University and Sania Shabbir from Federal Urdu University were awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes, respectively.