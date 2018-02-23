SIALKOT - The Sialkot exporters sensitised Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera about their problems due to nonpayment of their duty drawback, sales tax and income tax refund claims amounting Rs6.5 billion for the last several years.

Addressing a meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), they said that the inordinate delay in the payment of these refund claims was causing financial crisis for the Sialkot exporters creating hurdles in the smooth flow of cash in the export industries.

The SCCI officials said that the Sialkot exporters were the “roaming ambassadors” which had been playing their vital role in strengthening the national economy by earning the foreign exchange to the tune of US$ 2 billion annually.

Federal Tax Ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera stressed the need of betterment in tax payment and tax collection system for providing maximum relief for the taxpayers and exporters.

He said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) should remove hurdles from the smooth way of promotion of national exports by reducing the prolonged pendency of the customs, income tax and sales tax refunds claims.

FTO’s senior advisors, the officials of SCCI and Sialkot Tax Bar Association (TBA) also attended the meeting.

He added that the FBR ensure early payment of the duty drawback, income tax and sales tax refunds claims for ensuring the smooth flow of cash in the Sialkot industry. He said that the FBR should ensure maximum facilities to the taxpayers , besides, averting to put additional financial load on the shoulders of the exporters in the shape of additional taxes.

He added that the FBR also remove all the hurdles from the way of promotion of national exports. He stated that efforts were being made to ensure early implementation of the decisions made by the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO). He said that FTO had been playing a pivotal role effectively in resolving the exporters’ tax-related issues amicably .

FTO assured the Sialkot exporters that their tax related problems would be solved on priority.

TRAINING PLANNED: District administration has planned to give the emergency response relief training to all the people living in Sialkot border villages along the 193 KMs long Sialkot Working Boundary here.

Necessary training would enable the Sialkot border villages’ people to provide emergency relief to the victims of the shelling of Indian Border Security Forces (BSF). The special teams of the Rescue 1122 Sialkot and Sialkot health department will give this direly needed emergency relief training to the people in all the Sialkot border villages, saying that this training could help to reduce the number of the casualties, the victims of the Indian shelling, by giving them on the spot emergency relief.

The government has also planned to establish the safety bunkers in Sialkot border villages along the Sialkot Working Boundary here to save the lives of the people and their cattle by shifting them to these bunkers during the border tension and unprovoked intensified heavy mortar shelling on Sialkot border villages.