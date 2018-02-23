KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Thursday said that Karachi would soon get the facility of telecom corridor.

He said this during a meeting with a high level delegation of the PTCL headed by its Executive Vice President Mubashir Naseer and Islamabad Senior Manager Wahid Hussain called on him in his office to discuss about the operation of replacement of fiber optic with copper wires in Karachi.

It was decided in the meeting to remove cable wires from KMC control roads and the concerned operators and companies have been issued with final notice through newspapers, he added. The mayor informed that all exchanges of Karachi would have the fiber optic technology in place of copper wires. The PTCL and all telecom companies will get one window facilities in this connection, he added.

The delegation informed the mayor about the telephone, internet and smart TV services of the PTCL and said that it has about one million users all over the Pakistan.

100 telephone exchanges in Pakistan are presently being upgraded from copper wires to fiber optics and all exchanges of Karachi are included in this operation, they informed.

In order to lay the fiber optics in KMC control 106 roads survey work already started from today. They said that the PTCL operation would help make the communication data speed fast.

The mayor said KMC would provide all possible cooperation in operation which is aimed at bringing new communication technology infrastructure in Karachi.

He said that all utility services providers have this responsibility to play their role in keeping the city clean and problem free.

Works Committee Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Mayor Advisor Farhat Khan, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Asghar Abbas, Works Director General Shahab Anwer, Director Coordination Masood Alam, Director Technical to Mayor SM Shakaib, Anti Encroachments Director Bashir Siddiqui, IT Consultant Daniyal Ahmed and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Separately, all departmental heads of KMC have been instructed to ensure punctuality in office timings and take action against such officials who did not attend their duty on time.

In a letter to departmental heads, the metropolitan commissioner has communicated that it has been observed repeatedly with deep concern that official timings and punctuality are not being observed by the majority of the staff of KMC.

Heads should make surprise visit and take action against the late comers and for formal disciplinary action against them, the matter may be submitted to the competent authority, he added. All the departmental heads have been directed to adhere to the above instructions and provide proper services.