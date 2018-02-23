GUJRANWALA - Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director Fareed Ahmed ordered registration of FIR against a contractor and four officers of Building Department for using substandard material in a scheme of providing missing facilities at a school.

According to ACE sources, principal of the Govt Primary School Nagwal, Zafarwal tehsil submitted a complaint to the ACE authorities stating that District Officer Building Narowal Rao Abdul Hameed, DDO building Zahid Rasheed, sub engineer Muhammad Arshad and government contractor Karamatullah had used substandard material in a scheme of providing missing facilities at the school. He maintained that the irregularity had caused a great loss to the national exchequer. The ACE launched investigation and found the allegations levelled against the officers true. So, the ACE regional director ordered FIR against them.

The police arrested 550 people during a vigorous crackdown on kite flyers during first two months of the ongoing year.

The crackdown had been launched on the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Ashfaq Khan. The police also recovered 14,000 kites and 1,300 string rolls from the kite flyers.

CPO Ashfaq Khan said that no one would be allowed to play with precious lives of citizens. He vowed to continue crackdown on kite flyers in Gujranwala city. He appealed to the parents to keep their children away from flying kites. "The children will face the music otherwise," he warned.