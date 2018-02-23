Hours before the opening match of the third edition of the Pakistan Super League(PSL) going to be played in Dubai, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Bajwa extended good wishes for the teams and the Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) through a tweet. “Good luck to PCB and playing teams for PSL3. Looking forward to an exciting game of cricket and final at Karachi. Peaceful Pakistan!#PSL2018,” DG ISPR tweeted. Ghafoor said that he was looking forward to the PSL final scheduled to be played in Karachi. Earlier, army officials had assured PCB Chairman Najam Sethi of their full support for a safe conduct of the event in the largest city of Pakistan.