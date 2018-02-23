islamabad - Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that the Council of Common Interests had approved provision of water from the Indus River to the federal capital.

He was addressing during ground-breaking ceremony of Islamabad Model Prision. He said that soon a project would be initiated to fetch water from the Indus River to end scarcity of the commodity in the capital. The minister said that the government was also reviewing to execute the project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative. He also stressed the need to make the people aware of scarcity of water in the federal capital and measures to stop them from wasting the natural resource.

Ahsan said that the government was considering starting a metro bus project on Islamabad Expressway and work on the project would be initiated next year. He said that the government would introduce mass transport system in the federal capital and in this regard, air conditioned buses would be deployed in the city. He said that keeping in view extra load on the existing hospitals in Islamabad, a project for construction of district hospital in the capital had been approved to provide quality health services to the masses. He said that work on the project would be initiated soon.

Stressing the need to expedite work on development projects, the minister stressed that stability of democratic system and continuity of government policies in the country was vital for continuity of development process in the country.

Meanwhile, the minister while addressing a ceremony in connection with inauguration of Diplomatic Enclave Riding Club said that the best performance of police had made Islamabad one of the safest capitals in the world.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Zulifqar Haider, Inspector General of Police Dr Sultan Azam Temuri, DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, SSP (Operations) Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi, SSP (Security) Jameel Hashmi, SP Zeeshan Haider, SSP Headquarters Hassan Iqbal, SP Headquarter Sumaira Azam, diplomats from various countries including South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Azerbaijan and members of business community attended the ceremony.

Appreciating Islamabad police’s performance, the minister said, “We are trying to make Islamabad Police a model community police by equipping it with state-of-the-art technology.” He said that Pakistan had rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism. Pakistan, he said, is fighting its own war against terrorism only to secure its future generations and it has declared it a national challenge to win the war.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Sultan Azam Temuri said that on directives of the interior minister, the riding club was established by the Islamabad Mounted Police to provide the diplomats and others, especially young people, an opportunity to learn and enjoy horse riding. He said that a-state-of-the-art gymnasium in the Diplomatic Enclave had also been established to provide an opportunity of involving in healthy activities to the diplomats and other people. He said that a shooting club would also be established soon in the diplomatic enclave.

The Minister for Interior lauded performance of DIG Security Waqar Ahmad Chohan and SSP Security Jameel Ahmad Hashmi and gave shields to them.