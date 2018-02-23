HAFIZABAD - Class- IV employees of Health Department have protested against non-upgradation of their scale and called upon the government to order for upgradation of their scale without further delay.

They said that the scales of Class-IV employees of other department have been upgraded and they have been getting their salaries according to upgraded scales but the health workers have been neglected due to unknown reasons.

The dwellers of Model Town on Hafizabad have demanded a thorough inquiry against some influential persons and touts of SNGPL who have extracted millions of rupees from them for providing gas connections.

Rana Khalid Mahmood President Awami Mahaz and scores of dwellers of the locality have expressed their concern over the extortion of huge money by the so-called agents of the department in collusion with some influential persons. They demanded strict action against them. They have also demanded refund of their hard-one money and provide sui gas connections without any discrimination and further delay.