ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh to condemn the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control.

Director General South Asia Dr Mohammed Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner to lodge a protest against the firing along the Rawalakot/Satwal sector, a foreign ministry statement said.

“The truce violation left a labourer dead who was working at a civilian crushing plant, at Poonch river bank,” it said. Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.

In 2018, the Indian forces carried out more than 391 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the death of 16 civilians and injuries to 65 others.

“This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed more than 1970 ceasefire violations,” it said.

“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” the statement said.

The director general asked the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. He urged that the Indian side should permit UN observers to play their mandated role as per the Security Council resolutions.