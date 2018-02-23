NEW DELHI:- Indian police Thursday arrested a student on charges of running an international child pornography network through a messaging app, an official said. Detectives from India’s Central Bureau of Investigation raided multiple locations across the country and arrested the 20-year-old administrator of a WhatsApp group from his home in the city of Kannuaj in northern Uttar Pradesh state. The group run by the student had more than 115 members from at least 18 countries, including the United States, Mexico, Kenya, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and New Zealand.–AFP

Four other local suspects have been identified and are being pursued by authorities.

“We arrested the administrator of the WhatsApp group and recovered computer hardware and mobiles phones used to upload and store the videos and pictures,” a CBI official told AFP.