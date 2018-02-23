KARACHI - A group of armed men comprised at least five members robbed the jewellery worth millions of rupees from a house of a senior journalist of a local newspaper on Thursday.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Allah Dino Khawaja took notice of robbery in North Nazimabad in which Editorial Consultant Abul Hasanat’s house was robbed.

A group of five armed robbers held the journalist family hostage at gunpoint and robbed the house located at Block J, North Nazimabad within the limits of Sharae Noor Jahan police station. The bandits looted cash, ornaments and other valuables. The driver was at the main door of the house when the robbers entered the house. The bandits covering their faces with the handkerchiefs entered the home at around 9:10am while holding a driver hostage at gunpoint to barged into the house.

Police quoted a statement of the family that three men had entered in a house while their remaining comrades remained stayed outside the house in a car. The robbers after looting the jewellery and other valuables completed their swift operation and managed to escape on the same car within at least 40 minutes.

The area police reached the spot after getting information about the house robbery from the Police Helpline 15. Extra contingent of law enforcers including Rangers and police reached the site and inquired about the incident.

The IGP also assured to the journalist about the arrest of the culprits behind the incident. IG Khawaja has asked the SSP to submit an inquiry report and take all measures required for the arrest of the robbers.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal also took notice of the incident and summoned details from West DIG Zulfiqar Ali Larik. Siyal said that witnesses from the crime scene should be questioned. “The investigation should produce results on all ends and whoever is involved must be arrested,” he said.