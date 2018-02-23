Jubilee Life Insurance declares final cash dividend

LAHORE (PR): Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited has announced impressive financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017, recommending a final cash dividend of 145% (Rs.14.50 per share). This is in addition to interim cash dividend of 30% declared earlier, bringing the total payout for the year to 175% (Rs.17.50 per share).

The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs3,876 million during the year as compared to Rs3,152 million in 2016, an increase of 23%. The profit after tax was recorded at Rs.2,570 million as compared to Rs2,108 million during the year 2016, an increase of 22%. The earnings per share (EPS) increased from Rs26.57 in 2016 to Rs32.39 in 2017, an increase of 22%. The results were declared by the Board of Directors which met under the chairmanship of Kamal A Chinoy to review the performance of the company.

The year 2017 was another impressive performance from Jubilee Life, which was recognized by third parties with awards and accolades during the year, including the selection for the prestigious PSX Top 25 Companies Award for 2016, and the 5th FPCCI Achievement Award for 2016.

Speaking about the financial results, Javed Ahmed, Managing Director & CEO Jubilee Life, said, “Our results are a reflection of our commitment to excellence – we believe in being second to none. With our footprints spread all across Pakistan, we remain the insurer of choice for countless families and households across the country, and our achievements, including some of the most prestigious awards of the corporate sector, make us the leader in the field of life insurance in Pakistan.” He added that Jubilee Life will continue to follow a strategy of high business growth with sustainable profitability.

LUMS Book Fair 2018

LAHORE (PR): The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Gad and Birgit Rausing Library organised Annual Book Fair 2018 on February 21, 2018. The fair was held to help nurture and build a love for reading amongst students by providing them with easy access to a wide range of quality fiction and non-fiction books.

The LUMS library holds a book fair each year and this year’s fair exhibited books by over 25 leading local and international booksellers and publishers, at specially discounted prices for the students.

The event was inaugurated by Dean Mushtaq Ahmad Gurmani School of Humanities and Social Sciences (MGSHSS), Dr Kamran Asdar Ali, who also visited various bookstalls along with Dr Nadeem Siddique, Manager LUMS Library. Renowned authors Mustansar Hussain Tarar, Amjad Islam Amjad and Wasi Shah also attended the fair.

The Fair was attended by a large number of students, faculty members, and their families.

Paintings exhibition

LAHORE (PR): An exhibition of paintings by Dr Masooma Abbas was held at Shakir Ali Museum, Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Lahore the other day. The show entitled “Nature Always Wears the Colors of the Spirit’ was curated by Amina I Pataudi, Director Shakir Ali Museum. The event was inaugurated by Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi, Vice-Chancellor, Lahore College for Women University.

The solo exhibition reflected the artist’s contemplation of nature. Nature is captured in its brightest and purest form in these acrylic paintings. The objective of the artist is to spread the positive message generated by nature observation.

Social Media Summit next month

ISLAMABAD (PR): Renowned digital media solutions and event management company AlphaPro is organizing a grand Social Media Summit in the federal capital in March to promote the positive use of social media and forge related strategies accordingly. Registration for Social Media Summit will open from Friday (today).

Over the last few years, social media has globally emerged as one of the most powerful opinion making tools where ordinary public has the leverage to make their presence felt and voice heard. Like rest of the world, social media in Pakistan too plays a vital role in shaping ideas and reshaping public opinion.

Recognising the importance of social media, the Social Media Summit aims at preventing the misuse of this worldwide phenomenon in addition to providing great learning opportunities for people interested in digital media marketing and to promote networking for the people related to social media.

China’s Deputy Head of Mission in Pakistan Lijian Zhao is scheduled to chair the event as chief guest, which would be attended by senior officials of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Pakistan Software Export Board, leading software houses, top representatives of corporate groups, noted digital media experts, social media activists, print and electronic media persons, celebrities and people from different cross sections of the society.

Eminent physician and cancer researcher Dr Noor-e-Alam Kizilbash (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) would be the guest of honour at the Social Media Summit.

The summit would also feature Pakistan Social Media Icon Awards to honour the achievements of social media activists in Pakistan.

Occasions, Molty Foam hold event

KARACHI (PR): The Wedding Expo Karachi (TWEK) 2018 was organised by Occasions - Events Planners & Organizers in collaboration with Molty Foam. TWEK brought Pakistan’s most renowned wedding exhibitors together under one platform.

The Wedding Expo was a wedding show that had photographers, dress designers, jewelry exhibitors, furniture designers, salons, makeup artists, wedding planners and decorators under one roof. With the support of their title sponsors Molty Foam, Occasions invited many renowned names to The Wedding Expo Karachi 2018 e.g. Interwood, Habitt, Nadia Hussain Salon, Munib Nawaz, Rizwan Moazzam, Jimmys, Hakim & Sons Photography, Nadia Chottani, Oriflame, Jubilee Life Insurance, Shutter Phutter, Wi-Tribe, Careem and many more.

According to its organisers, the concept behind the wedding show was to facilitate the general public in making wedding shopping as convenient as possible.