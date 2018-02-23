ISLAMABAD - Pakistani skier Olympian M Karim could not finish the first run in the slalom category and was declared as disqualified. Talking to The Nation, Ski Federation of Pakistan (SFP) spokesman Obaid-ur-Rehman Abbasi said that 22-year-old Olympian Karim was participating in Olympics for the second time. Previously, he represented the country in slalom category in Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014, however, this time he qualified for both categories is slalom and giant slalom.

Disheartened Karim, who performed well in giant slalom competition last Sunday, told this scribe that everything was going perfect but all of sudden, he lost control and missed the skiing pole and was declared disqualified. “I was sure about getting good results in slalom category but I don't know how it happened.

It was a sheer bad luck,” he said.

Two skiers are presently representing Pakistan in Winter Olympics 2018 in three categories as M Karim took part in alpine skiing slalom and giant slalom, Syed Hamaan cross country, however, both could not produce desired results and could not find a place in top 50.

“We are not disappointed on the performance of our skiers in Olympics, as it is a great achievement for the SFP to qualify for three categories in 2018 Olympics, less than four years,” says Obaid ur Rehman Abbasi and added: “It is beginning and soon Pakistani skiers will represent the country in world cup and next Olympics.”