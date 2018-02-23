KHYBER AGENCY:- The Khasadar force have foiled a narcotics smuggling bid by recovering 95kg opium and 36kg hashish from an Afghanistan-returned truck here at Charwazgai checkpoint of Tehsil Landi Kotal on Thursday. Assistant Political Agent, Landi Kotal said that on a tip-off, the Khasadar force team headed by Tehsildar Shams-ul-Islam stopped an Afghanistan-returned truck for checking. During search 95kg opium and 36kg hashish were recovered, concealed in numerous cavities of the vehicle. The truck driver and alleged drug pusher identified as Kabul Khan son of Shukar Khan an Afghan citizen was arrested and put behind the bars for further investigation, the official said.–Staff Reporter