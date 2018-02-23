ISLAMABAD - Inter State Gas Systems (Pvt) Limited (ISGSL) Managing Director Mobin Saulat Thursday said the company was getting ‘tremendous’ response in the bidding tender floated for construction of 427-kilometer Machike-Tarujabba pipeline to ensure smooth and safe transportation of oil.

“We have received a tremendous, very encouraging response and feedback to the tender that we had floated. We are committed to move forward on the project with great determination,” he said while talking to APP.

Last date for receiving and opening the bids is March 5.

He said the pipeline would help avoid tragedies like Ahmedpur Sharqiya oil tanker rollover incident in which around 219 people had died and 59 were injured.

"The strategic project, which is being revived, will also help meet the ever growing requirements of an expanding economy and increase in POL products demand forecasts," he said.

He said the pipeline was of great importance and strategic nature as it would ensure smooth and safe supply of white oil products like High Speed Diesel and Motor Spirit Oil across the country.

Terming the pipeline “backbone” for oil transportation, he said it would be the safest, efficient and reliable mode of supplying petroleum products, avoiding the incidents of spilling of oil and rolling-over of tankers frequently taking place in different localities.

He said the pipeline would be constructed in three segments including Machike-Chakpirana (135-km of 18 inch diameter -proposed), Chakpirana to Rawat (117-km of 18 inch diameter- proposed) and Rawat to Tarujabba (175-km of 14 inch diameter-proposed).

The MD said the project would be implemented on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis for 15 years term through open tenders.

"The project will be capable of transporting dual oil products HSD and MS oil from Machike to Tarujabba via Chakpirana and Sihala depots, completing the pipeline from Karachi to Peshawar. The feasibility study shows steady increase in demand of POL products and justifies the pipeline as it will have economic benefits and will be more advantageous over present trucking mode of transportation," he remarked.