wah cantt - Despite passage of over a month, Taxila Police is yet to take action on directives of City Police officer, Rawalpindi for holding impartial inquiry against local land mafia and providing justice to a victim whose property was allegedly occupied by land grabbers .

The victim, Mubassir Ahemd Rana, while talking to newsmen on Thursday, said that after the illegal occupation of his property, misuse of power and illegal action by local police including harassment of his servants and sending them behind the bars in fake cases, he appeared before City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Israr Ahmed Abbassi on which he ordered impartial inquiry in the case on January 9.

Rana added that the CPO had directed SP Potohar circle to probe the case and provide justice to the victim. He alleged that despite the passage of a month, Taxila Police had not initiated probe into the case and no action had so far been taken against the police officials for alleged misuse of power, harassment, implicating the applicant in fake cases and taking no action against the powerful land mafia.

Rana further said that his family had a farmhouse in Shahpur area near Taxila since 1992 which was transferred to his name in 2011. He alleged that local land mafia with the support of police without warrants, violated restraining orders, abducted his servants and tortured them.

“The mafia began influencing revenue department and local administration on pretext of partition of Khasra; who effectively handed them our farmhouse and land in exchange for his undeveloped ditches. Under his influence, the revenue department and the local administration started making illegal changes to the maps of the land. We took the matter to the courts, where we have seen positive results so far, as the courts have been dispensing justice, he said.

Rana appealed to the senior police officers to intervene in the matter and provide him with justice.