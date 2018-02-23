KASUR - A three-year-old boy died after falling into a pond of dirty water at Nandka Takya.

According to police, Ahmed, son of Yousuf was playing outside his house when he fell into a ditch filled with dirty water and died.

Meanwhile, a local court sentenced a rape accused to 12-and-a-half-year in prison and fined him Rs50,000 here the other day.

According to the prosecution, convict Jamil alias Ganga had raped a girl. The Ellahabad police arrested him and produced him in the court. In the light of evidence, Chunian Additional District and Sessions Judge Shakil Ahmed sentenced him to 12-and-a-half-year in prison and imposed a fine of Rs50,000. The convict would have to serve six more months in prison if he failed to pay the fine.

ACCIDENTS

Three persons including a girl and a minor boy died in different incidents here the other day.

According to police sources, motorcyclist Atiq was killed after the motorbike he was driving rammed into a donkey cart on Dipalpur Road near Kacha Pacca.

In another incident, qingqi driver Naeem was killed after the motorcycle rickshaw he was driving was hit by a speeding Mazda van.