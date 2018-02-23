MULTAN - Mixed reaction was observed on the Supreme Court verdict to disqualify Nawaz Sharif as the PML-N president after his disqualification as prime minister of Pakistan in its earlier decision.

Addressing a news conference here at Multan Press Club, Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi said on Thursday that the country could not function properly until judges and generals accept the supremacy of the Constitution, adding that the judiciary was losing its dignity.

He said that the Supreme Court lost the fight for Constitution and that he could see judiciary losing its dignity. The ‘decision makers’ had decided to dissolve the parliament and bring technocrats’ government, he said.

He maintained that the anti-Nawaz verdict had destroyed democracy. He maintained that the decision makers had planned to put Mian Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shahbaz Sharif behind bars but he stood with Nawaz Sharif in his fight for democracy. He said that it was his legal and constitutional right to comment on the verdict. He said that he sacrificed himself to protect democracy. “When I met with Nawaz Sharif he told me that he will go to jail and even if killed, he will continue to fight for the Constitution,” he added.

He said that the decision was not the last one against Nawaz Sharif and soon they would send him jail. He lashed out at judges and said that the Supreme Court gave verdicts against the Constitution. “We reared these judges and give them salaries and perks which are not enjoyed by the judges even in America or India,” he added. He said that the chief justice had taken oath under PCO. He said that the people were now tired of verdicts like that of given against Nawaz Sharif. “I am asking again and again as to why Saqib Nisar kissed my hands and Chief of Army Staff saluted me?” he said. He further said that he filed bail application in Iftikhar Chaudhry’s court which was rejected but later on received salutes.

“What kind of verdict is this that a person gets 126,000 votes but the court gives verdict against him in just one minute?” he posed a question. He said that the sit-in was not staged by Imran Khan and the real masters were behind the scene who helped many to rise like PAT chief Tahirul Qadri. He said that whatever Khadim Hussain Rizvi said was true, adding that his fight would continue until the dignity of democracy was revived.

He said that he fought against the dictatorship of Musharraf but Supreme Court supported Musharraf. He said that the verdict given on the basis of Iqama was weak. He said that the elections would be held in 2018 but the way the situation was manipulated by them, now many candidates even did not know whether they were candidates or not. He said although the Chief of Army Staff had been replaced, the mindset was still the same. “This mindset keeps the Prime Minister handcuffed. We want to fight against this mindset with the help of masses,” he declared. He said that there were two paths; one led to revolution and the other ballot. “Good choice is the path of ballot,” he said. He said that Imran Khan was given prominence by the establishment.

Talking to journalists here on Thursday, Vice chairman of PTI Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the recent verdict of Supreme Court against Nawaz Sharif was quite logical as holding the party’s presidentship after disqualification from prime ministership was in direct clash of the Constitution.

He added that the PTI had opposed the amendment which was in clash of Constitution but the PML-N brought it with the help of its majority. He added that besides PTI, other opposition parties like PPP, JI and MQM also protested against this amendment. “I raised this point in the assembly that the amendment for a person disqualified by the court is against constitution and it may be challenged in the court. Legal experts also pointed out this issue and our reservations turned out true,” he added.

He said that government’s aggressive behaviour against judiciary reflects that the rulers are heading towards clash with institutions. He said that the court decision nullified all the decisions made by Nawaz Sharif and current Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also nominated by Sharif. He warned that any step taken from the platform of parliament against the court decision would be a big mistake.