KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday directed the Health Department to work out a plan to start nonstop pediatric OPD in all the government hospital.

He issued these directives chairing a meeting in which Child Life Foundation, a government partner, gave him a presentation on child health in Sindh.

The foundation told the chief minister about 250 children under the age of five die every year. They added that around 21,000 children are brought in hospitals every day and 43 percent children belong to poor families, therefore they face different health issues.

The chief minister said that he was worried about the health of children whether they belong to poor or well of families. “It becomes the responsibility of the government to provide, free of cost and non-stop health services to everyone.

The Child Life Foundation told Murad that by the end of April 2018, all the teaching government hospitals in Karachi would have full-fledged separate child health service facilities.

Similar facilities are being developed in Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad in Jamshoro and in various other districts.

The CM said that the OPD for children is operated in government hospitals from 8am to 2pm and after that the children to check in emergency. “I want children OPD from 8am to 8pm and then ailing children can be taken to emergency,” he added. He directed the health secretary that new 6,000 doctors have been appointed, therefore shortage of doctors have been overcome to a considerable extent. “Now, prepare a plan for establishing a well-equipped children health facility in every DHQ and even in taluka hospitals,” he said.

He added that he would prefer to engage private sector so that service quality, management and nonstop OPD service could be ensured.

Murad directed health department to prepare a software for keeping date-wise, time-wise, name-wise record of OPD, emergency and admitted patients with the medicines given, lab test and such facilities.

“This would help to assess the health issues and services in Sindh,” he said. The chief minister said that he would personally focus children health services by reviewing meetings time to time.