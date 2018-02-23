LAHORE - A solo exhibition titled ‘Mysteries of Sublime’ by Shahida Manzoor was held at Hamail Art Gallery on Thursday.

In more than 45 paintings in acrylic on canvas, the artist has tried to capture beautiful scenes of nature laden with flowers and trees, with river streams and sun setting in the backdrop. People from all walks of life attended the exhibition and appreciated the artworks.

Talking to this scribe, Shahida Manzoor said, “This solo show is a delightful representation of the mysteries of the sublime. I believe that nature is orchestrated in mysterious ways and it embodies the ever changing union of soul, expression and form. I’m attracted to nature because it is marvelous in a sense that it provides me an expression of freedom. In my work, trees glow in different lights, leaves sparkle, birds teem with life and everything harmonizes in a unified chord. There is no representation of specific time, no beginning and no end, which makes me feel the divine presence of Almighty who holds and supports the world,” she said.

The exhibition would continue for about a week.