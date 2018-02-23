ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has ordered an inquiry against Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Riaz Pirzada and PSB DG Akhtar Ganjera over irregularities and alleged corrupt practices in the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

According to a NAB press releases issued here on Wednesday, the irregularities were on the rise in Pakistan Sports Board, which include out-of-turn promotions, wastage of national kitty, international tours of relatives and close ones of Pakistan Sports Board high-ups and IPC ministry officials on federations’ funds, plundering in renovation/maintenance work and other malpractices in the board.

The Inter-Provincial Coordination minister and PSB DG have allegedly been involved in corruption in different projects for the last four years especially the highly-dubious Narowal Sports Complex, which was brain-child of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and despite spending billions of rupees, the project was nowhere near completion. The renovation of Liaquat Gymnasium, change of its well-shaped roof, the selection of non-professional contractor for it and loses of millions of rupees from national kitty compelled the National Accountability Bureau to order inquiry against the IPC Minister and Pakistan Sports Board director general.