islamabad - National History and Literary Heritage Division will inaugurate the National Calligraphy Competition and Exhibition today where calligraphers from across the country will participate.

A statement issued by the division stated that the week-long National Calligraphy Competition was dedicated to legendary calligrapher Abdul Majeed Parveen Raqam.

Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Division Irfan Siddiqui said that the division had received a total of 309 calligraphic art works from across the country out of which the jury members had shortlisted 90 art pieces for the competition, the statement added.

“It is heartening to see that calligraphers from far-flung areas of the country including FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have submitted their art pieces for the competition which reflect their enthusiasm and love for this ancient art”, he said.

The jury members comprising expert calligraphers will further scrutinise the art works to identify the best calligraphers and give them awards and cash prizes.

He said that the National Calligraphy Competition and Exhibition would help discover talented calligraphers from remote corners of the country and would play vital role in revival of this Islamic art.

This initiative will serve as catalyst toward promotion of Islamic art of calligraphy in the country and motivate the young artists to get excellence in this ancient form of art, he said.

A total of 15 awards will be given in 3 categories to winners of the competitions on the concluding day of the exhibition (Feb 28).

The cash prizes worth Rs75,000, Rs50,000, Rs40,000, Rs20,000 and Rs15,000 will be given to the best five calligraphers in each category. Young calligraphers, aged up to 35 years, from across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan have submitted their art works to the division, the statement said.

Selection of the best calligraphers will be made by the jury comprising senior calligraphers in a transparent manner. The calligraphers participating in the competition will also conduct training workshops during the exhibition.

An exhibition of selected calligraphic art pieces will also be held along with the competition which will remain open for the general public during the whole week, the statement concluded.