Businessmen laud govt reforms for ease of doing business

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The business community has appreciated the government for introducing reforms to make doing business easier. They said that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Board of Investment (BoI) have introduced several reforms regarding ease of starting a business, which are right steps in the right direction. The Pakistan Industrial & Traders Associations Front chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh observed that the time to register a company has also been reduced to four hours in one-go where requirements are now only submission of name availability, which should be appreciated. He said that the SECP has further reduced fee involved in company registration due to merger of several statutory forms into a single form. The current name reservation and company registration fee for single member company with a paid up capital up to Rs 100,000 is Rs 1,550 under online mode and Rs 3,000 under offline mode.

Previously it was Rs 2,300 under online mode and Rs 4,500 under offline mode. Both reforms have their legal backup to insure the protection that an incumbent business requires.

Considering the world's best practices for company registration, the single online procedure has been sought through reforms. The SECP in this regard has combined procedure for company name reservation and company incorporation. This helps the new start-ups register companies in a single step through e-Services rendered by SECP.

Dr Ayesha chairs PCSW meeting

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): A roundtable meeting was convened by Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) and the Ministry of Environment Protection under the chairmanship of Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Punjab Minister for Finance, to reaffirm government of Punjab’s long-standing commitment to empowerment of women and children in Punjab. The meeting was held at the Civil Secretariat and attended by Dr Brigitta Blaha, Austrian Ambassador to Pakistan, Ms Margaret Adamson, High Commissioner of Australia, Jamshed Kazi, Country Director, UN Women in Pakistan, US Consul General, Ms Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau, and representatives of the British High Commission, Lahore. Ministers for Population Welfare and Finance, members of Provincial Assembly, representatives of provincial departments, and other foreign dignitaries were in attendance. Speaking at the meeting, Ms Fauzia Viqar, Chairperson PCSW, acknowledged that, while the government had taken several initiatives for socio-economic well-being of women, more concrete measures continue to be the need of the hour.

While addressing the meeting, Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha said that a political commitment for gender equality and a compatible legal framework are the basic conditions for development of a successful gender main streaming. She said thatsSince 2012, government of the Punjab has taken several steps to improve the status of women, educate girls and empower them. These concrete steps include legislations like Punjab protection against harassment of women at the work place, Punjab Land Revenue (Amendment) Act, Punjab Fair Representation of Women Act, Punjab Status of Women Act, Punjab Protection of Women against violence Act, Punjab Women Protection Authority Act. To reduce the incidence of early age or child marriage in Punjab, the Punjab assembly passed the Punjab Marriage restraint (Amendment) Act, she added.

Food commodities worth $2.395 billion exported in seven months

ISLAMABAD (APP): Country earned $2.395 billion by exporting different food commodities during seven months of current financial year as compared to the exports of $2.016 billion of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-January, 2017-18, food group exports from the country grew by 18.83 percent as against the exports of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. About 2,292,348 metric tons of rice worth $1.061 billion was exported in last seven months as compared to exports of 2,048,037 metric tons valuing $876.745 million of same period last year, it added. Exports of rice during the period under review increased by 21.7 percent as compared to exports of same period last year, the data added. Meanwhile, 213,460 metric tons of basmati rice valuing $222.365 million was exported in seven months as compared to exports of 221.785 metric tons worth $208.145 million of same period last year, showing an increase of 6.83 percent, it added.

Country earned $839.136 million by exporting about 2,078,888 metric tons of rice other than basmati rice as compared to exports of $666.600 and 1,826,939 metric tons of same period last year.

On the other hand, food commodities imports into the country during the period under review grew by 9.77 percent and stood at $3.777 billion as against $3.441 billion of same period last year.

However, on month on month basis, imports of food croup decreased by 7.21 percent as they were recorded at $535.339 million in January 2018 as against the imports of $576.883 million of same month of last year.

US joblessness remains near 45-year low amid scarce labor

WASHINGTON (AFP): New claims for US unemployment benefits dropped last week, remaining near their lowest level in 45 years as employers struggle to fill open positions, according to government data released Thursday. Though the weekly figures are volatile, the data is consistent with reports from the Federal Reserve and business groups indicating the supply of available workers is drying up as the unemployment rate reaches historic lows. The result also pointed to another strong month of job creation in February as the data were collected during the survey week for the Labor Department's closely-watched monthly employment report which will be released March 9. For the week ended February 17, new jobless claims fell by 7,000 from the prior week to 222,000, close to the 45-year low of 216,000 recorded in the middle of last month. The result undershot a consensus forecast, which called for an increase to 233,000 claims for the week.

The less volatile four-week moving average also fell 2,250 to 226,000.

Though the numbers can see big swings from week to week, the claims data can be used to gauge the strength of jobs markets. With mounting signs of a widespread labor shortage, employers have reduced layoffs to record low levels partly out of fear they may not be able to replace the workers they let go.

Jobless claims have remained below 300,000 for nearly three years, the longest streak since 1972. But analysts say the current low trend is likely the lowest ever, given changes in the size of the population and labor force.

The Fed is widely expected to raise the benchmark interest rate next month for the first time this year, and most economists now expect four rate hikes in 2018.

Fear of raising rates has sparked volatile movements on Wall Street, with investors moved to sell on fears of inflation and rising interest rates.