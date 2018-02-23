ISLAMABAD - The federal government has transferred Rs1093.8 billion to four provinces under the National Finance Commission Award that enabled the federating units to present a surplus budget during the first half (July- December) of the current fiscal year.

The centre has so far transferred 45 percent of the total estimated amount of Rs2, 384.2 billion under the federal divisible pool. In the first quarter, provinces were supposed to receive 50 percent (around Rs1192.1 billion) of the total estimated amount of Rs2, 384.2 billion, however, the government has transferred almost Rs100 billion less than the expected sum to the provinces despite healthy growth in tax collection.

"It is a normal practice that the federal government transfers a lesser amount of revenue to the provinces in the first half as compared to the second half as tax collection of the Federal Board of Revenue increases during the second half of a fiscal year," said an official in the Ministry of Finance.

He said that the amount to be transferred to the provinces always depends on the FBR to achieve its annual tax collection target.

He hoped that the FBR would achieve the target of over Rs4 trillion during the current fiscal year as its tax collection has recorded a healthy growth in the last seven months.

The provincial governments have recorded a budget surplus of Rs150.8 billion during July-December of the current fiscal year as their expenditures remained at Rs1213.1 billion as compared to the revenues of Rs1363.8.5 billion.

The provincial governments' surplus budget of Rs150.8 billion helped the federal government to contain the budget at 2.2 percent of the GDP.

The federal government has projected the provincial governments to provide Rs347 billion surplus over the full fiscal year.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government has failed to constitute a new revenue-sharing formula and has extended the 7th NFC Award for another year, 2017-18.

The government for the consecutive third year had extended the seventh award, as the previous award expired in June last year.

The five-year constitutional term of the arrangement expired on June 30, 2015. The provincial governments get shares from the federal government under the NFC Award as per the said formula. Punjab gets 51.74 percent, Sindh 24.55 percent, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 14.62 percent and Balochistan 9.09 percent.

The government will have to transfer Rs2.38 trillion to the provinces during the year 2017-18 as against revised Rs2.12 trillion transferred during the outgoing year, showing a growth of over 12.4 per cent.

The FBR tax collections remained robust during the first quarter of the ongoing financial year.

The total collections of Rs1730 billion during July-December 2017 demonstrated the growth of around 18 percent as compared to the first half of the last year.

Despite this, the government had transferred a reduced amount to the provinces under the NFC Award. The Punjab government has received Rs533.2 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, which is 45.9 percent of the annual share of Rs1161.8 billion.

The federal government has released Rs276.5 billion to the Sindh that is 45.1 percent of the Rs612.6 billion to be released in the year 2017-18.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa got Rs66.27 billion during July-December that is 45.3 percent of its annual share of Rs389.9 billion of the ongoing year.

The KP received one percent additional funds under the NFC Award due to the war on terror. Balochistan received Rs107.3 billion, which is 48.77 percent of Rs219.97 billion to be released in the ongoing financial year under the NFC Award.