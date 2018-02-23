ISLAMABAD - China said on Thursday that it was not engaged in talks with separatists in Balochistan for the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said that “he had never heard of such things.”

The Chinese and the Pakistani governments, he said, had been working in coordination on security matters regarding the CPEC.

“We appreciate that Pakistan has already taken a series of important measures for the effective protection of the CPEC projects and Chinese citizens. We hope and believe that the Pakistani side will continue with these efforts to ensure the safety of the CPEC,” he said at his regular media briefing in Beijing.

The security of the construction of the China Minsheng Banking Cooperation has also been consulted by both the Chinese and Pakistani governments.

Meanwhile, Cheng Xizhong, adviser to the Overseas Security Service Specialized Committee of the Beijing Security Association, said that Pakistan and China needed to give extra care to the safety of the Chinese citizens in the wake of inimical forces repeating attempts to hamper the growing cooperative partnership between the two countries.

“In practical terms, it’s important that the host government and cooperative partners should take primary responsibility for the safety of Chinese-funded enterprises, institutions and their personnel,” he said.

Xizhong said that state-owned enterprises and private enterprises were already paying increasing attention to the safety of institutions and personnel of overseas Chinese-funded enterprises. They have constantly studied and perfected their safety precautions, he added.

“Some overseas construction projects of Chinese-funded enterprises are backed by government aid and some are commercial ventures. However, regardless of this difference, they are helping the social and economic development of the country where they are located,” Xizhong said.

He said: “Local military and security departments are entirely responsible for the security of Chinese-funded enterprises and institutions. This point must be clearly made when signing government agreements or commercial contracts.”

In the meantime, he said, Chinese-funded enterprises and institutions should maintain close communication with the military and security authorities in the country of residence throughout the construction process.

They should keep in close contact with administrative, military and police intelligence units, mass organizations and local overseas Chinese, Xizhong said.

“They should donate funds to local schools, hospitals and communities when conditions permit and hold some recreational activities to create a safe and harmonious working and living environment,” he said.