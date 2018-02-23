islamabad - Chairman Nazariya Pakistan Council Dr Naeem Ghani on Thursday underlined the need for adding water as a subject in curriculum to create awareness among the students about the importance of water in our lives.

Addressing a conference on “Water Resources Issues and Our Responsibility”, he urged the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to ensure appropriate use of water in agriculture, industrial and domestic sectors. Highlighting the role of water in our lives, he said that water shortage was becoming a serious issue with each passing day in the twin cities.

Chairman of Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Dr Ashraf while giving a briefing on appropriate usage of water said that Pakistan had three major water reservoirs through which 17 million hectors of land was being cultivated. “As population is growing day by day, the need of water is also increasing for which we should keep our environment including rivers, dams, lakes and canals neat and clean as we do our homes”, he added.