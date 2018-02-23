KARACHI - One minor girl was died and six others sustained injuries in a gas pipeline explosion on late Wednesday night in the city's Nusrat Bhutto Colony.

According to the details, the underground gas pipeline passing through the residential house located at Nusrat Bhutto Colony, North Karachi within the remits of Sir Syed police station went off in the wee hours of Thursday, resultantly the house had completely collapsed.

Following the incident, family members Muhammad Anwar, his wife Rooh Afza, five years old Umair, 15 years old daughter Sehar, 8 years old Bismah and six years old Taniya sustained injuries. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where Taniya succumbed to her injures while rest were admitted with critical wounds.