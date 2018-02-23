LAHORE - Punjab Information Technology Board’s eighth e-Khidmat Centre is set to be inaugurated in March. People will have 17 facilities under one roof at this centre.

This will be the second e-Khidmat Centre in Lahore after the one at Town Hall that is called Lahore Branch. People can avail facilities like marriage certificate, divorce certificate, birth certificate, character certificate, motor vehicle registration, token tax payment, transfer of vehicle ownership, learner’s driving licence, death certificate, general post office, domicile certificate, e-sahulat and payment of utility bills, NADRA services and e-stamp papers at this centre.

On June 2016, the Punjab Information Technology Board had announced that it would establish 40 e-Khidmat centres by March 2018. March is here and seven e-Khidmat centres are fully operational.

PITB Chairman and Adviser to CM Dr Umar Saif told The Nation,” We have centralised e-Khidmat centres in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Sargodha and more work is under way to facilitate citizens.

“Technology is contributing to people’s lives in real sense. Nobody had imagined that 17 facilities, from birth certificate to marriage certificate and from driving licence to e-stamping, will be available under the same roof,” he said.

According to the latest data provided by PITB, 1,543,273 people visited e-Khidmat centres and 772,437 applications were processed with a turnaround time of 98.99.

Services under one roof are provided with committed timelines and utmost transparency, removing the intermediaries including commission agents, he said.

“Under the right to services, citizens are availing their right to speedy delivery of services through a transparent process,” Dr Saif said.

“Multiple government agencies responsible for issuance and certification of documents needed by citizens on a regular basis have already changed the concept of availing government services. This is where PITB led technology initiatives make lives of citizens easier. These e-Khidmat centres are minimising costs to citizens, minimising cost to the government in terms of internal efficiency and increasing government revenue and public satisfaction index,” Dr Saif said.

Salik Farooq, who leads e-Khidmat centres team in Punjab, said there had been seven fully operational centres at divisional headquarters. In coming months, he said, 27 fully operational e-Khidmat centres will be set up at district headquarters across the province.

“We have advanced record keeping system here at e-Khidmat centre. We keep soft and hard copy of documents at e-Khidmat centre so that no accident occurs during the process,” he said.

There is a citizen feedback devise installed at e-Khidmat Centre where a citizen after using the service can give his or her feedback with options including excellent, good, acceptable, poor and unacceptable. People can watch whole application process on the LCDs. A citizen can avail countless numbers of facilities with one facility at a time.

The centre is all set to be inaugurated in March to cater to the provincial capital with a population of more than 10 million.

FAIZAN ALI WARRAICH