islamabad - Islamabad: Planning Commission while expressing concern over the estimated cost of establishing a neurosciences centre at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences directed the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division to review feasibility study of the project, said an official on Thursday.

The Ministry of CADD had last year proposed around Rs7.3 billion worth of project for establishing a neuroscience centre at PIMS which had to be completed in three years, the official said. However, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) asked the ministry to rationalise the estimated cost of the project as the amount needed to be justified, the official added.

As per the documents available with The Nation, in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18, Rs250 million were allocated for the project; however, the ministry of CADD in its project study had asked for Rs7284.80 million.

The commission while raising questions on the project cost argued that the CADD should conduct in-depth study and feasibility survey before spending Rs7.3 billion as there were many other fields in the health sector that needed priority spending.

The Planning Commission’s department of science and technology in its reply also said that the number of patients in the twin cities in other fields was higher than neurology patients and the CADD needed to justify the case through mentioning the number of beds dedicated for neurology patients.

As per the documents, the CADD in its description of the project had proposed 500 beds for the centre including 100 beds each for neurology, psychiatry, neurosurgery and emergency departments while 50 beds for paediatric neurology, 10 for neurology rehabilitation and 40 beds for basic neurosciences and research.

The CADD had also mentioned RS304.17 million for departmental charges; however, the Planning Commission termed inclusion of construction supervision and consultancy charges as ‘ambiguous’.

The document said, “As the Project Management Unit’s expenditures worth Rs51.78 million have also been separately claimed, then including supervision and consultancy charges is unjustifiable”.

The documents added that consultancy-related expenses would cost Rs64.19 million which looks to be on higher side while the PC-1 of the project was developed through consultancy without actual involvement of stakeholders.

The commission also asked to rationalise operational vehicles’ cost for which the CADD had asked for Rs66 million. The commission also declared the Rs3 million demanded for horticulture activities also unjustifiable as a fleet of horticulture staff was already available.

The documents also revealed that 657-member strong staff against which an amount of Rs478.95 million per annum had been set aside for salaries, while at another place; Rs143.67 million had been mentioned for Human Resource expenditures.

The commission argued regarding filling the gap in staff-related expenditures and asked the CADD to justify the number of staff members and provide income expenditure statement as well.

The environmental section of the commission observed that the project involved a lot of civil works which required proper environmental assessment to control the pollution and proper measures might be undertaken for any radiation harmful to human health and environment.

Meanwhile, the CADD in its project concept had also stated that there was no neurosciences centre in the public-sector hospital and the facility would provide diagnostic and therapeutic facilities under one roof including research and training in the field.

The CADD had added that currently, in-patient ward of neurology, psychiatry, paediatrics neurology and neurosurgery at PIMS had only 30 beds which were below the requirement of the patient load as people come from northern Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Department of Neurology at PIMS lacks stroke unit and facilities for some of specialised neurological investigations and there is also no separate rehabilitation facility for stroke patients and the patients with other neurological disorders.

The CADD claimed that after establishment of the neuroscience centre, an estimated number of annual OPD patients of the centre would be around 90,000 to 110,000 and estimated number of admissions in the proposed centre would be 45,000 per year.

The CADD said that after completion of the project, approximately 657 employees in various categories would be hired and it would also help in improved research on disease burden and management leading to better outcome.