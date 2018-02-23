MULTAN - The PML-N workers staged demonstrations against disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as party president in different parts of Multan.

The PML-N female activists also brought out a rally to express solidarity with Nawaz Sharif. The protesters carried out non-stop sloganeering against Imran Khan and judiciary besides raising slogans in favour of their ousted president. Holding placards and banners, the PML-N workers took rounds of different city roads. A group of N workers burnt tyres on Khanewal Road and blocked traffic.

Addressing the protesters, local leaders including Abdul Rehman Fari, Abid Boxer, Aftab Jutt and others said that the masses rejected the court verdict and now people’s court would give its decision in 2018 elections. They added that the coming polls would prove a referendum in favour of Nawaz Sharif.

“It will be the last nail in the coffin of the conspirators,” they declared. They said that controversial court decisions could not keep the masses away from their leader. They said that on one hand proclaimed offenders like Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri were offered maximum relief by the court while on the other hand popular leaders like Nawaz Sharif, who joined all court proceedings, was punished.