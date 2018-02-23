KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh chapter activists on Thursday held a protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) against disqualification of Nawaz Sharif from heading his party.

A large number of people including, president PML-N Sindh, Advocate Babu Sarfraz Khan Jatoi , MPA Sorath Thebo and Kheal Das Kohistani reached the KPC to protest against Nawaz’s disqualification. The protesters carrying banners, placards and pictures of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, were chanting slogan in his favor.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarfraz Jatoi said that Nawaz Sharif would remain their party chief in one way or the other and all party decision would be taken by him.

He said PML-N workers have right to elects their party leader, adding the PML-N has always respected the courts and other national institutions. He regretted that it seems that Nawaz Sharif and his family is being selectively targeted.

He said the PML-N would form its next government after the coming general elections as Pakistani masses support Nawaz Sharif.