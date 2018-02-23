SIALKOT - The Sialkot Municipal Corporation staff uprooted the membership camp of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) established at Rangpura Chowk by PTI's central leader Usman Dar.

Dozens of PTI workers were busy regisstraiton of new members when dozens of employees of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation reached there and started uprooting the PTI camp.

A clash also took place between the PTI activists and Municipal Corporation staffer/employees. They said that the camp was illegal as the local PTI leadership did not get any prior permission from government for setting up membership camp at Sialkot city's congested Rangpura locality.

Usman Dar said that he had already got permission for the camp from Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed. He alleged that the Sialkot based Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Mayor Ch Tauheed Akhtar have got the PTI camp uprooted on political grounds.

He said that the Corporation employees also scuffled with him, beat him besides tearing his shirt. Usman Dar said that he had submitted an application at the Rangupra police station for the registration of a case against the employees who did the nasty act.

Dar added that though the Rangpura police have received the formal application but are adopting delaying tactics in registration of the case.

Later, hundreds of PTI workers lodged a strong protest against uprooting of this PTI camp. The outraged PTI workers kept the traffic blocked on various main inter-city roads in Sialkot by burning the tyres. They chanted slogans against the government and Khawaja Asif. They also staged a sit-in. They were carrying banners and placards.

The protesting PTI workers demanded immediate registration of a case against Khawaja Asif, Mayor Tauheed Akhtar and employees of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation. Later, they dispersed peacefully after negotiating with the local senior police officials.