LONDON - Royal Blood have ‘’written a few bits’’ of their next album. The ‘Figure It Out’ hitmakers - made up of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher - have teased their third studio album is in the early stages, but they are still ‘’in the thrust of touring’’ their latest record ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’, so fans shouldn’t expect a new album anytime soon. Mike said: ‘’We’ve thought about it. We’re pretty busy at the moment. We’ve started writing a few bits, but we’re kind of still in the thrust of touring. Until that comes to a close, we won’t be embarking on much as of yet.–CM