KARACHI - Sindh Building Control Authority Director General Agha Maqsood Abbas on Thursday said that authority with an agenda to facilitate the citizen has come up with a scheme of “Category One Building Plan”.

Aagha expressed these views while chairing a meeting of SBCA officials at his office. All zones directors were also present in the meeting.

In this plan a suitable pattern had been described while the officials of the authority has been tasked to implement the plan on immediate basis while negligence or any further delay would force the authority to take strict action against the elements causing delay in the implementation of newly designed plan.

Speaking on the occasion, the SBCA director said that directors were tasked to implement and practice the newly designed plan “Category One Building Plan” whereas monitoring has been directed to present the report of the cases to director general and make the process easy and speedy.

The department has also decided to promote and award the officials those play their role in timely approval of building plan and issuance of completion certificate. However the use of delay tactics would not be tolerated and officials would face departmental action those were found involved as an obstacle in the process of plan, he added.

On the occasion, Agha directed the operational team to check the quality of foundation of building and structures being constructed in the various localities while take strict action against the violators without any discrimination.