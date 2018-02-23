Lahore - All set to begin production of a new movie ‘Outstanding Officer’ starring Pakistani, Indian and American actors.

Shooting, may begin in March, will be held in Pakistan, India and United States. For the first time, in the history of Pakistani film industry, American actors will work along the Pakistani and Indian actors in a movie.

“American-based Pakistani singer Ali Zaman is film Director, and Muhammad Sheraz is Assistant Director of movie”, production and media manager Rashid Mehmood said in a press briefing. Ali Zaman and Indian actress Sona Dobay will be seen in the lead role. He further added that A Arian, Sanjay Devgan, Akshay and three other American actors Dave Thomson Gary Handwerg will also do roles in the movie.

According to plot of the movie, police officer Ali Zaman will arrest Sona Dobay and reveal her crime secrets before the world in the movie. Film will be presented for release in Pakistan, America, and India.