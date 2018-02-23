Lahore - Six matches were decided on the opening day of the Unifoam CPL Cup 2018, in which 14 teams have been participating.

The inaugural match was won by Pepsi Cola, who outclassed Total Parco by 99 runs. Pepsi, batting first, scored 216 runs with Usman Asif hitting 64, Masood Anwar 52 and Ali Khan 20. In reply, Total Parco were all out for 117 runs in 16th over. Usman Khan, Ali Khan and Masood Anwar took two wickets each. Usman Khan was named player of the match.

Abacus thrashed Unifoam Industry by 8 wickets. Unifoam made 153 runs which Abacus achieved successfully with Sheroon John excelling with 74 runs and also winning the man of the match award. Fatima Group overpowered Zephyr by 74 runs. Fatima Group piled up 215 runs target with M Shahzaman smashing 47-ball 110. Shahzad got two wickets. In reply, Zephyr could make 145. Shahzad hit 72, Awais 36 and Naveed Alam 19. Shahzaman emerged as player of the match.

Meezan Bank outlasted Daewoo by 8 wickets. Daewoo set meager target of 76 which Meezan achieved losing just 2 wickets. Rizwan Shafi made 33 and Nasir Mehmood 20. Nasir Mehmood win man of the match award.

Al-Bario Engineering outplayed NovaMed. Al-Bario achieved NovaMed’s target of 97 runs easily for the loss of just 4 wickets. In the last match of the day, Descon defeated Burger Paints by 5 wickets. Burger, batting first, posted 171 runs on the board which were achieved by Descon losing just 5 wickets.