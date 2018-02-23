Three matches in Aibak Polo today

LAHORE - Three important matches of the Huaneng Shandong Ruyi Aibak Polo Cup 2018 will be played today (Friday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground. The first match of the day will be contested between Newage/BBJ Pipes and Barry’s at 2pm and the winner of the match will qualify for the main final. Newage/BBJ Pipes team has services of Alman Jalil Azam, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Salvador Ulloa while Barry’s has Nafees Barry, Bilal Haye, Ramiro Zavaleta and Juan Maria Ginazu (Tito). The second encounter will be played between Diamond Paints/Guard Rice and Rizvi’s/Master Paints at 3pm. Diamond Paints consists of Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Taimur Ali Malik, Eulogio Celestino and Macos Araya while Rizvi’s has Aun Rizvi, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Juan Cruz Losada.–Staff Reporter

Navy rout Wapda to level series 2-2

LAHORE - Pakistan Navy defeated national champion Wapda in a straight game to level the seven-match series 2-2. The sailors outclassed Wapda in the fourth match of the series played at the Government High School for Boys 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-18). Navy’s Mubashir, who got full support from Khalid, Shuja and Razzaq, led his team to beat Wapda convincingly. The winners maintained their supremacy on the match since the beginning of the first set. Wapda bounced back through Younis, Umer and Mohib. Both team were level at 15-15 but after that Navy applied more pressure on their opponents and won the decisive set. At close, chief guest District Council Dera Ghazi Khan chairman Sardar Abdul Qadir Khan Khosa gave away cash prize of Rs 40, 000 to Navy team and Rs 30,000 to Wapda.–Staff Reporter

Kharan, Mastung win in PPL Football Cup

KARACHI – Kharan and Mastung registered victories over Sikandarabad (Surab) and Lasbela on the fifth day of Pakistan's largest-ever Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Balochistan Football Cup 2018. In Kalat Division, Kharan thrashed Sikandarabad (Surab) by 4-0 and Mastung beat Lasbela by 2-1. Fans were in for a treat at the Khair Jan Mama Stadium in Naseerabad as Kacchi (Bolan) and Jhal Magsi played out a six-goal thriller. Kacchi's Shahrukh was awarded man of the match in their 4-2 victory. Elsewhere, Qila Saifullah overpowered Musakhel, registering a 3-1 victory. Same was the scoreline in the Makran division, as Gwadar defeated Turbat comfortably by three goals to one. Abid Ali scored once again for Sibi as they beat Ziarat 1-0 in the division's only game of the day.–PR

First phase of rugby camp from tomorrow

LAHORE - The first phase of the national rugby camp will start tomorrow (Saturday) at F-10 Rugby Ground Islamabad, in which 50 players from across the country will be trained. Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) head coach and camp commandant Shakeel Ahmad Malik said that Pakistan rugby team will take part in the 4-nation Asian 15-a-side rugby event to be held in Kazakhstan in May this year. Besides Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia will also participate in the event. “The camp will continue till May 13 in Lahore and Islamabad on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The 25-member team will be finalized in the last week of April and it will leave for Kazakhstan on May 14.” Shakeel hoped he would make a good combination, which will try to give out its best and win laurels for the country.”–Staff ReporterICCI holds tenpin bowling event

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) sports committee organised two-day Tenpin Bowling Championship 2018 here at Leisure Citi Bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall, to promote sports activities for the members and their kids. The championship featured men's singles, team, ladies singles, doubles, mixed team and singles for kids. Former vice president M Ashfaq Chatha got the first position, while M Faheem Khan, M Wasil and Baser Daud were the finalists of the championship. ICCI president Sheikh Amir Waheed was the chief guest, while Senator Syed Zafar Ali Shah was guest of honour.–Staff Reporter