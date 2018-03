Striking Air France employees speak with an anti-riot police officer at Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, outside Paris



Striking Air France employees wave flags at Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, outside Paris



Striking Air France employees gesture after entering a terminal of Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy



Striking Air France employees hold flags of the UNSA (National Union of Autonomous Unions) at Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, outside Paris