Teenage star Choi Min-jeong crashed out on a miserable night for South Korea's short track speed skaters on Thursday, as Hungary made history with their first Winter Olympics gold. The tone was set when Choi's bid for an Olympic treble ended in an unfortunate wipe-out with fellow South Korean Shim Suk-hee. Choi, gold-medallist in the women's 1,500m and 3,000m relay, clipped the blades of Shim in the final lap of the 1,000m, sending both skaters hurtling into the side padding. That left Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands to claim gold, with Canada's Kim Boutin taking silver and Arianna Fontana of Italy the bronze. Then in the men's 500m, South Korea had to settle for second and third in the shadow of China's Wu Dajing, who set a new world record. The silver medallist from Sochi 2014 clocked the fastest ever time in his quarter-final, and lowered that with 39.584sec in the final. South Korea's Hwang Dae-heon finished second, with his compatriot Lim Hyo-jun taking bronze.

In the men's 5,000m relay, South Korea were knocked out of contention halfway through the race after a fall left them three-quarters of a lap adrift. Further ahead there was no stopping Hungary, who held off China with Canada taking bronze to claim their first Winter Olympics gold, and first medal of any colour since 1980. Hungary -- Csaba Burjan, Victor Knoch, Shaoang Liu and his older brother, Sandor Liu Shaolin -- did it in style, setting a new Olympic record of 6min 34.510sec.